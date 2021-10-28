Pokémon Café Remix is now available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android

It comes with new puzzle elements, new Pokémon, and a lot more.

Pokémon Café Remix, a major update to Pokémon Café Mix, is now available for download on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play.

Pokémon Café Mix was originally released in June 2020. The game where trainers own a café and all employees and customers are Pokémon used to be updated to add regular new orders, Pokémon, and more. But today’s 2.0 update brings a lot to the game, including new puzzle elements, dress-up options, Pokémon, and more.

An official announcement of the changes coming with the update arrived last week. Here’s what you can expect with the update.

New game modes

Pokémon Visiting mode (main orders)

Players can prepare drinks and dishes by completing puzzles for Pokémon customers that come visit the café. It’s possible to select which visiting Pokémon players want to take an order from and also use golden acorns to bring in different customers.

Players can now also serve a heaping helping to a Pokémon to get bonus friendship levels when completing an order, as well as serve an additional order to a customer whose order was previously taken.

The old Pokémon invitation system will be discontinued. Players who have completed all of the main orders from the previous version will still be able to play Master Café mode.

Past Orders mode

Pokémon Visiting mode can be played again after completion. Players who cleared an order with one star, for example, can try again to get three stars. When retrying a past order, the difference in earned stars will be added to the friendship level of the Pokémon customer served during this re-challenge.

Menu Development mode

Once the staff Pokémon and their levels meet certain conditions, players will be able to develop new menu items. In Menu Development, players complete a puzzle by assigning the Pokémon that has met the criteria for the new menu item as the leader.

Training mode

It’s now possible to level up individual staff Pokémon in Training mode. As players raise their staff members’ levels, the Pokémon will be able to tackle puzzles with an advantage and develop new menu items.

Extra Orders mode

The main orders that were available until now will become extra orders and players will be able to play up to Order No. 1,200. It’s still possible to increase a Pokémon’s friendship level in this mode as well.

There are also special rewards for completing certain orders. The rewards are as follows:

Order No. 100: Charmander

Order No. 600: Pikachu with chef’s whites

Order No. 1,200: Lucario with chef’s whites

New elements such as specialty gimmicks can be used in extra orders.

Puzzles revamped

Three-tiered puzzle clearing system

Both the Pokémon Visiting mode and the Training mode puzzles will have three tiers of difficulties. A first-tier puzzle will be less difficult than before the update, while completing a third-tier puzzle will be more difficult.

Specialty gimmicks

Every Pokémon has specialty gimmicks that aid in completing puzzles. These include the ability to clear certain gimmicks that appear in a puzzle in one shot. As a Pokémon’s level increases, their abilities will become stronger, making it easier to complete a stage.

Megaphones can be combined

Megaphones that appear in Cheer Rush will be powered up and it’ll be possible to combine up to four megaphones in one move. The strength and direction of the effect will depend on the megaphone combination used.

New Pokémon and outfits

New events

After this major update, a bunch of events will take place, bringing a lot of new Pokémon with new abilities to the café.

New outfits

As staff Pokémon level up, they can get outfits in different colors.

Players can also get different outfits during events or by purchasing a premium pass or the Pokémon Outfit Pack.

Stamina system

The items used to do orders (puzzles) will change from hearts to stamina. Now, stamina will be used up before the order starts, rather than players successfully completing an order. This brings important changes to the system:

The time it takes to restore one heart used to be 30 minutes, but the time it takes to restore one stamina unit has been shortened to 15 minutes.

Besides waiting for stamina to restore, there are other methods of restoring and obtaining stamina: Time-based stamina will be added as an item (when used, stamina will not deplete for 30 minutes). Team members will be able to send stamina to each other. (There will be daily limits to the amount of stamina that can be transferred).



Now is a good time to come back or start playing Pokémon Café Remix, a super casual and cute Pokémon game.