Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl receive another update ahead of launch

Ahead of the launch later this week, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received another patch.

Today’s patch is the second pre-launch update for the remakes, and it includes further optimization to the first pre-launch patch that bought a handful of additions to the game.

The previous update that launched on Nov. 11 brought with it communication for the Underground Cave, Super Contest Show, Union Room, and Mystery Gift functions. Also included was the “addition of elements after entering the Hall of Fame” like the highly anticipated Ramanas Park area, where players will be able to catch rare Pokémon from other regions.

With these pre-launch patches, new sound and video effects have been added to the game, including the title and ending demos that dataminers couldn’t find when they initially got ahold of the games.

This update is available to download now if you’ve purchased the game digitally so that it’s ready for launch. If you’re purchasing a physical copy of the game, these patches will need to be downloaded when it is first installed to the Switch console.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be available to play when the date rolls over to Friday, Nov. 19 in your local timezone, which means we’ll start seeing more content from the games revealed in around 12 hours as it launches around the globe.