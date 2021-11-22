Poffins were one of the exclusive Pokémon features only available in gen-four games, and they’ve made their return to the remakes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

These edible items for Pokémon can bolster their attributes for competition, or increase their friendship levels, which can yield some huge bonuses in battle. There are several kinds of Poffins that will have different effects when fed to Pokémon.

Before you get into cooking Poffins, there are a few things you’ll need to get in order. Here’s everything you’ll need to make sure that you can craft high-quality Poffins for your Pokémon friends.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Poffin Guide

Before you get cooking

Before you start cooking Poffins in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need to find the Poffin Case. This key item can be found within Hearthome City as a gift from an old man within the Pokémon Fan Club Building. This building can be found to the east of Hearthome City’s Poké Mart and has a distinct orange roof.

Once you’ve got this item, you’ll need to visit the Poffin House, which can also be located in Hearthhome City to the left of the Poké Mart.

How to make Poffins

Once you enter the house and speak with the owner, wearing an apron, you’ll begin cooking. Different combinations of Berries will create different Poffins. Here is a general guide of what type of Poffin benefits which attribute.

Bitter – Cleverness

Dry – Beauty

Spicy – Coolness

Sweet – Cuteness

Sour – Toughness

Different flavors can be combined to create hybrid Poffins, such as a Bitter-Sweet Poffin that will boost two attributes at once. Do not put two of the same Berries together, however, which will result in Foul Poffins.

Once you know what recipe you’re going to need, simply select those berries and begin cooking. Cooking Poffins involves spinning the left joystick either clockwise or counterclockwise as directed. You’ll need to watch the direction the pot asks for and ensure you aren’t going too slow or too fast, as these can both spoil your cooking.

Once you are done, you’ll receive your Poffins. A rule to remember is that Pokémon can only eat so many Poffins. Each treat proides bonus Sheen, and a Pokémon maxed out on Sheen will no longer eat Poffins.