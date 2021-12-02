Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players share worst Pokémon walking animations

While walking Pokémon was limited in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, the feature has become more widely adopted in the new remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Walking with Pokémon was first introduced in Pokémon Yellow, where players could have Pikachu follow them. The feature then appeared in a limited capacity in Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum before being featured more in Pokémon Soul Siver and Heart Gold.

The new art style in the gen-four remakes looks great for many things, but some Pokémon haven’t been adapted to this new feature so kindly. Pokémon players have posted on Reddit to share some of the worst follower animations in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Right now, the No. 1 contender for the worst walking animation seems to go to Milotic, which is a highly-upvoted clip that can be seen dragging behind a trainer in-game.

Unlike other Pokémon, such as Infernape or Golem, who both have impressive and well-thought-out walking animations, Milotic looks lifeless and is very slow in catching the player. It seems like this isn’t exclusive to Milotic either, as other snake-like Pokémon such as Rayquaza or Ekans boast similar walking animations. Rayquaza’s is getting even more criticism due to its downscaling that sees the massive Dragon-type Pokémon shrunk to a more appropriate size to navigate the cities of Sinnoh.

With hundreds of Pokémon in the game you can catch and try out many different walking Pokémon, and there are plenty of hilarious options.