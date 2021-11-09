Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl could bring back all Mythical Pokémon events, may include unreleased Arceus Hall of Origin encounter

Pokémon dataminers have been out in full force over the past day since getting hold of the upcoming generation four remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Among the leaker’s claims are returning events for Darkrai, Shaymin, and most surprising of all, the Hall of Origin event for Arceus. This, however, isn’t accessible in the current build of the game.

– Hall of Origin music

– Azure Flute music

– Arceus battle music

– The Azure Flute sprite



– The Azure Flute itself

– Any text for the event

Within the game’s files, audio was unearthed for the location Hall of Origin that is only accessible via the exclusive Azure Flute item, which was never officially distributed in the original games.

Despite the lack of distribution, some players were able to use workarounds to get the Azure Flute and access to this area in the original games with the assistance of cheats.

Dataminers have found plenty to indicate that this event will be returning. But for now, the Azure Flute item is not in the game files, but its icon and music are. This means that either the 4GB day one patch will add the Azure Flute to the game, so players can access the area, or it will be coming in a future update post-launch.

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching in January 2022, perhaps this release will coincide with the addition of the Pokémon to the remakes, but nothing of the sort has been confirmed. For now, fans will have to sit tight and remain skeptical—or hopeful—as data miners unearth more information from the game.