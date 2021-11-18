Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl begins global rollout

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are finally here, and fans around the world are beginning to get the chance to experience the Sinnoh region on the Nintendo Switch.

As clocks tick over to Nov. 19 around the globe, the Nintendo eShop is finally providing access to players who purchased the game digitally. If you purchased the game physically in stores, you’ll have to wait until the store’s opening hours on release day to get your copy.

These two highly anticipated remakes will be the first time new Pokémon players experience the Sinnoh region and everything it has to offer, but also a refreshing throwback for those who played through the original Nintendo DS titles.

The game has most of the features of the originals, with new additions made to modernize gameplay as well as offer more content for players to work through.

With the Switch’s powerful hardware, these games have been reimagined in high quality with a new chibi art style.

Purchasing the game early through pre-orders or during the first week of release, will give players access to a handful of gifts such as outfits, and a mysterious Egg available using the game’s Mystery Gift feature.

At the time of writing, Oceania seems to be the only region with access to the game. Over the next day, it will roll out all over the globe. Be patient, and you’ll find yourself back in the Sinnoh region soon.