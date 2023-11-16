Pokémon and A.P.C teaming up for clothing collab, but prices have left fans mindblown

pikachu apc blended image
Image via The Pokémon Company and Pokémon Center. Remix by Edward Strazd

Updating your wardrobe every once in a while is good for everyone, but you might have to spend a fortune if you want the latest Pokémon collection.

On Nov. 15, Pokémon UK announced a collaboration with fashion brand A.P.C for a special collection featuring popular Pokémon. The collection includes “apparel and accessories with the adorable faces of Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.”

However, the prices of these items left fans speechless. If you want to get your hands on a jean jacket with a Pikachu patch, it will cost you €320 (or $347). A white T-shirt with four Pokémon and the A.P.C logo costs €130 (or $140).

The Pokémon community was quick to criticize these high prices. To be completely honest, I’ve never heard of this brand myself, but judging by its website, all its products are on the expensive side.

Another community complaint was the prints on the collection items. One fan wrote: “I can’t see many regular Pokemon fans pay those numbers for such uninspired prints.” While the collection aims to be more classic and iconic with its designs, fans expected something more special for this price tag.

From what I can find, this collection is mostly available in the U.K. and Europe as the A.P.C. doesn’t ship to the United States. Pokémon Center’s Canadian website had one item from the collection but it’s already been sold out. If you’re desperate to get your hands on this clothing, you might be able to find it from other retailers.

