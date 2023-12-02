Pokémon accidentally leaked every Community Day for Pokémon Go’s Timeless Travels season

Leaks happen all the time for Pokémon games but it is rare to see them coming from an official source. However, that is exactly what happened on Dec. 1 when The Pokémon Company accidentally revealed all three Community Day events we didn’t have full details for.

Extra information about the Community Day event coming in January and February 2024 was inadvertently added to a post on the official Pokémon website promoting the release of Pokémon Go’s Timeless Travels season of content. Considering we only had details for December’s two-day CD, which continues the tradition of bringing back every featured Pokémon from the previous two years, this was a pretty big slip-up—which has since been edited out entirely.

Live look at whoever posted that info in the blog. Screenshot via The Pokémon Company

According to the original, January 6th’s Community Day will start the next wave of Starter-focused events with Rowlet in the spotlight. That means players will finally be able to get a Shiny Rowlet and train up several Decidueye—and also confirms that Litten and Popplio CDs should be coming soon too. Players are very excited about Rowlet starting the year off but the community is mixed on the Community Day Classic Porygon set for Jan. 20 and Chansey dropping into the next regular CD on Feb. 4.

Porygon’s event is being called a sleeper compared to Rowlet, though some very hype fans of the Virtual Pokémon are keeping the energy up. The mixed feelings are about Chansey getting a CD, since that means more players can train up strong Blissey to toss into Gyms—leading to extended battles to clear them out. “Every single damn gym is going to have a level 50 Blissey and a level 50 Chansey in it now,” one Pokémon trainer said, adding it is “messing up the gym scene.” There is also debate over what Community Day move Niantic might add to Blissey’s move pool and how that could impact its PvP viability.

This information was removed from the Pokémon website at some point after it went live, however, so we’ll see whether Niantic plans on making any changes or sharing more information about Community Days or Pokémon Go later on.