Pokémon 25th anniversary trailer reveals Katy Perry collaboration

The Pokémon Company International released a 25th-anniversary video on YouTube today, showcasing an adorable display full of Pokémon plushies, TCG cards, the anime series, and other products made since the franchise was launched.

The end of the video, though, reveals that there will be some form of a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Katy Perry. The pop singer told People she’s working with Universal Music Group on a new music program. The official Pokémon 25th anniversary website indicates that other music artists will participate as well, but Katy Perry is the only name listed so far.

The Japanese franchise’s anniversary will have events all year long, according to The Pokémon Company International. Each month, there will be a Pokémon region themed event starting in March with the Galar region. More information about the events will become available in the future.

The company will also launch themed collectibles to be released throughout the year. Trainers can expect many events, promotions, and more to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon this year.

The franchise started back in 1996 in Japan with the video games Pokémon Red and Green for Game Boy. And with the series’ massive success, fans have gotten to play seven generations of Pokémon across several consoles, watch the anime series, play Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Go, and experience the franchise through different media for 25 years and many more to come.