Pokémon 25 chocolates feature Sinnoh starters, further fuelling Gen IV remake speculations

Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you are going to get– except, hopefully, hints at Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

A box of chocolates. reportedly part of an employee gift box in celebration of Pokémon Week and the franchise’s 25th anniversary, features the starter Pokémon from generations one, four, and eight.

who do i eat first

Fans are wondering if there is an additional significance to Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup’ inclusion. Generation’s one iconic starters, along with Pikachu’s distinctive outline, are to be expected, while the generation eight starters are from the current Pokémon Sword and Shield. Gen four seem like the odd ones out, and it’s been latched onto by fans hungry for more news about a new Sinnoh game.

The chocolates are a sweet treat, but they might be too light of a snack to fill up a ravenous fan base. There’s been more substantial coverage regarding remakes of the Diamond and Pearl, such as an alleged leak from “sources close to the company” from Centro Pokémon, a Pokémon centric site known for its accurate leaks.

In the lead up to Pokémon Day on Feb. 27, a countdown post two days ago from the official Pokémon Twitter account featuring the gen four starters was noticeably more well-received than the others. Specifically, the account’s specific use of “Let’s go, Sinnoh” triggered further associations from fans to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!, remakes of Pokémon Yellow.