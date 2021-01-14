Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes reportedly to be announced in February

This is all based on leaks from “sources close to the company."

As many Pokémon fans have speculated for years, the fourth generation titles Pokémon Diamond and Pearl might be getting remakes on the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Centro Pokémon, a Pokémon centric website known for being fairly accurate with its leaks, revealed today that the gen four remakes are going to be announced in February, according to “sources close to the company.”

We can now confirm that Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl are coming this year to Nintendo Switch. https://t.co/QB66iVt75t — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 14, 2021

There’s no actual information on when the reveal will happen or any details about the remakes themselves, but Pokémon will be celebrating its 25th anniversary on Feb. 27 and has teased multiple announcements that will be coming before and during National Pokémon Day.

Game Freak and Nintendo have already released updated or remade versions of the first three generations of Pokémon, with the most recent being Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire on the 3DS in 2014—that is, unless you include Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! on that list.

The Diamond and Pearl remakes haven’t been confirmed yet by The Pokemon Company, Game Freak, or Nintendo.

