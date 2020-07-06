Pokémeon Go Fest teaser was directed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s director, Rian Johnson

A Pokémon Go Fest teaser aired today and it has a big name behind it.

The Pokémon Company International teamed up with director Rian Johnson to make a 30-second video and celebrate the fourth anniversary of the mobile game, according to a Niantic blog post.

Johnson is apparently one of the hundreds of Pokémon trainers out there. “A big fan of Pokémon Go himself, Rian helped shape the concept of the video with his cinematic eye and vision of peeling back a layer of our everyday lives, looking closer, and experiencing being a Trainer with your favorite Pokémon,” Niantic said.

The online event is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 26 via virtual team lounges that will be full of trainers. Niantic has already sold more than 700,000 tickets from over 110 countries and regions.

“Pokémon Go has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I’ve been practicing physical distancing these past few months,” Johnson said. “It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy.”

The teaser was a global production. Johnson directed the cast and crew in New Zealand from Los Angeles and he collaborated with teams from Niantic, The Pokémon Company International, and agency staff in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo.

Johnson is known for his work as a director and writer of movie titles such as Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Knives Out.