Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back a long-forgotten system that was introduced in the original generation four games—making Poffins.

Poffins are edible items for Pokémon that can boost their attributes, making them ideal for competition and also raise their friendship levels so that you can have an extra hand up in battle situations.

Crafting Poffins will take a few things including a Poffin Case, Pot, and a variety of Berries. Different Berry combinations will make different Poffins that have different effects when fed to your Pokémon. Given this, it’s important to make sure that you’re feeding the right Pokémon items for your specific situation.

Poffin recipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

There are five flavors of Poffins that you can craft—Spicy, Dry, Sweet, Bitter, and Sour. Spicy Poffins will increase the Coolness nature, Dry for Beauty, Sweet for Cuteness, Bitter for Cleverness, and Sour will add bonus Toughness.

To craft Poffins of these types you’ll use a mixture of up to four berries, making hundreds of different combinations. To find out what your combination of berries will become when cooked together, check out this Poffin Calculator from Psypoke.

Using this tool, input the berries you’re selecting for your Poffin, and it will let you know what the outcome of combining these ingredients will be. You can even enter the cooking time and any burns and overflows to see how that will affect the outcome.

The calculator was made at the time of the original Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum games. But since berries have remained the same, these recipes should work to produce the same results in the newly released remakes.