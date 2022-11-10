Paradox Suicune is a horrible mix of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune combined into one

Supposed leaks from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are continuing as more and more of the game is spread online through early retail versions of the titles.

Following a mass leak of nearly the entire Pokédex, players are starting to find hints in the game to potential future DLC, with the biggest find coming from a supposed image of Paradox Suicune, which won’t be a part of the base game.

Of course, as with usual leaks, everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But considering the track record of previous leaks, all signs point to this potentially being real.

NEW POKÉMON:



PARADOX SUICUNE pic.twitter.com/753CeEuKrV — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) November 10, 2022

The biggest standout for Paradox Suicune, which could apparently be exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, is that it’s effectively a combination of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune—a fusion, if you will, of all three Pokémon.

While it has Suicune’s mane and tassels, its headpiece is more akin to a combination of Entei and Raikou, with various body features being mashed together from all three of Johto’s legendary dogs. While we only have the picture form of Paradox Suicune and not the 3D model, it makes for an interesting sight of what is to come in the rumored future post-game DLC of the title.

On top of Suicune, another rumored Paradox Pokémon that could be exclusive to Pokémon Violet is Paradox Virizion, which, based on the track record of other leaked Paradox Pokémon from that game, is likely to be some kind of android or mechanic deer. Fans might learn more about Paradox Virizion if it gets leaked or revealed.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to be released next week on Nov. 18.