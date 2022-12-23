Paradox Pokémon will feature in Scarlet and Violet’s OCG launch set, first cards revealed

Two cards got shown off early, but they are likely the only ones.

January will see the first Pokémon cards from the Scarlet and Violet series release in the OCG, and now we have confirmation at least a few Paradox Pokémon will be included in the initial Gen IX set.

Scarlet ex and Violet ex are dropping in Japan on Jan. 20, with an English release for the eventual combination set coming on March 31. With it comes the first look at multiple Pokémon introduced in the Paldea region as cards—including Koraidon and Miraidon. But many fans were wondering if any of the Paradox Pokémon, or Pokémon species pulled from the distant past or future depending on which version of the game you are playing, would make the cut for the introductory set for the Scarlet and Violet series.

It looks like at least two of the Paradox Pokémon will be making an appearance to start, with Great Tusk ex and Iron Treads ex being officially revealed.

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company

This makes sense as both are included in Scarlet and Violet’s main story and can be captured after being defeated. This likely means most if not all of the other Paradox Pokémon will be saved for future sets, however, mostly because The Pokémon Company typically holds off on marketing spoilers in any way until the games have been out for more than a handful of months.

This was the case with Pokémon Legends: Arceus too, as the alternate Origin Forme of Dialga and Palkia introduced in those titles were not printed as cards in early sets themed around that game due to their appearance being tied to moments closer to the end of that story.

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company

In addition to Great Tusk ex and Iron Treads ex, we also got a first full look at Magnezone ex, Gardevoir ex, and their evolutionary line of cards that will be included in the set too. You can view all of the cards with full translations over on PokéBeach.