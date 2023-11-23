One Redditor is fusing all 151 original Pokémon into this abomination

The creativity of Pokémon fans knows no bounds, and one Redditor is taking things to the extreme by creating a harrowing creature.

Over the course of the past 102 days, Redditor TB_Mumpitz has been fusing creatures from the original 151 Pokémon into one beast—and the result is a ghastly abomination.

Every day, a new Pokémon is added based on an idea from other Redditors that received the top comment, and day 102 saw the introduction of Eevee’s tail becoming a paintbrush at the end of a Farfetch’d leek.

The rotating image comes alongside a close-up look at the latest introduction, though looking at the full picture is an absolute goldmine as every time I see it, I spot something else.

I’m glad to see the back of my beloved Sandslash is easy to spot, taking pride of place near the top of the creature, but it took me a while to spot Sandshrew—until I noticed he was rolled up in a ball and, like Geodude, Venusaur, and Weedle, had become part of Onyx’s tail.

Other personal highlights are the Dragonair with Cubone’s skull mask, capped off with Meowth’s gold coin, though that construction quickly becomes haunted by the addition of Mr. Mime’s arms.

Remarkably, the Charizard line is yet to be included at all, while we’re also yet to see either of the Nidorans—though that is yet to change, as the current top comment on the post suggests adding them as slippers to Exeggutor’s feet (a sentence I never thought I’d ever have to type).

I’m both intrigued and scared to see how this idea develops over the remaining days of the project, but we can expect to see the complete version in January 2024.

Hopefully, we’ll be safe in the meantime, as this abomination has truly become my new sleep paralysis demon.