One of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Gym Leaders may be a streamer

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans were surprised this morning when a notification popped up on their Twitter feeds from The Pokémon Company, alerting people to a new video coming tomorrow morning focused on one of the new Gym Leaders. Now thanks to some translations online, it seems that the character may be a content creator.

According to several folks on Twitter who have translated the Japanese Pokémon tweet, the Gym Leader may be the one broadcasting the video. This further supports the claim that her main occupation, aside from running her Pokémon gym, will be a streamer. If early indications are correct, this will be the first time a content creator has appeared as a Pokémon Gym Leader in a main series game.

🧵



Tomorrow there will be a livestream broadcast “Donna monja TV” by the Paldean gym leader Nanjamo



Key points

It states that the broadcast will be by the gym leader who is also a 動画配信者 which means online streamer

Gym leaders with jobs confirmed https://t.co/xTadlAQy1r pic.twitter.com/zCjnefjLIq — PokeSuutamie (@PokeSuutamie) October 11, 2022

According to the Pokémon Singapore Twitter account, the English name for the character is Iono, and her program is called “Iono Zone”. The new video, which premieres tomorrow morning, will focus on Iono and all hints seem to indicate that the video will be from her perspective as if she were posting a video to her own social media platform.

This is the second Gym Leader players will see after Brassius was introduced in one of the previous trailers as the Grass-type challenger. No hints were given to clue players in on what kind of Pokémon Iono will focus on, but once her video goes live, it’s very likely that fans will have a clearer idea of what type of Pokémon she’ll have in her gym.

Iono will drop her new video on the official Pokémon YouTube channel tomorrow morning at 8am CT. Players are hoping for a glimpse of her gym and the area around it, and maybe a new Pokémon or two.