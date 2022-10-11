A new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Gym Leader is going to stream their reveal soon

Pokémon fans are demanding more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as the games draw closer to release, and The Pokémon Company is more than happy to oblige as another trailer for the game is set to drop on Oct. 13 at 8am CT.

This new trailer comes just a week after we received a 14-minute overview that introduced several new mechanics and the evolution of Girafarig, Farigiraf. This new showcase should, however, be focusing on a much smaller piece of information.

According to the Japanese Pokémon Twitter account, the latest trailer will introduce fans to another new Gym Leader that they will encounter on their journeys through the Paldea region, making it our second overall pre-launch.

Based on the limited info provided, the new Gym Leader is a popular streamer who will be featured in broadcasts of some kind—not just in reference to the new trailer that will introduce them.

In one of the previous overview trailers, we were introduced to the Grass-type Gym Leader of Artazon Town, Brassius. With a thorn-like whip and gold outward demeanor, all we know about the Verdant Virtuoso is that he specializes in Grass-types, has a Gym Challenge centered around Sunflora, and uses a Sudowoodo.

If we are using the Brassius reveal as anything to go off of, we will likely be introduced to the new Gym Leader, a portion of their town or city within Paldea, and potentially get to see a new Pokémon pop up. If the theme is that of a live streamer, then context clues would point to the upcoming trainer being an Electric-type specialist of some kind.

You can watch the full reveal on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 8am CT on Oct. 12, with additional details to be shared once the trailer goes live.