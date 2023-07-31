One of Pokémon Go’s oddest community traditions just reached an absurd 6-year milestone

A Pokémon Go player has just celebrated an incredible six-year milestone after being saved by the community.

Reddit user Graulithe boasts the unbelievable record of a six-year gym defense in Pokémon Go, using an eight-CP Weedle to hold down the fort—which clocks in at over 2,000 consecutive days in the gym.

The yearly check-in has become an extremely popular day in the Pokémon Go community, who played their part to ensure the staggering record continued and was not brought to a disappointing end.

After reaching the six-year milestone, another Reddit user, widely believed to be a spoofer, tracked down the location of the gym and posed the question of whether or not he should bring the Weedle’s spell of dominance to an end.

The community response was extremely one-sided, urging him not to bring an end to the record gym stint—with players particularly unimpressed by the fact the gym did not appear to have been found by fair means.

Many believed it would have been entirely fair had the player naturally stumbled across the gym in the real world but, as the player boasted he found the gym in “under two hours”, it was pretty clear he was a spoofer—somehone who tricks the game into thinking they’re on the move without needing to even leave their bed.

Thankfully, it seems the player listened to the community response and did not knock Weedle from his perch, leaving the innocent little bug at his home for the time being at least.

With spoofing in Pokémon Go, however, every day could be its last, but we sincerely hope he’s still standing strong for a seven-year celebration.

