One of Pokémon Go’s earliest features still driving players wild with ‘tedious’ issue

In short:

Pokémon Go players are annoyed they can only open 20 gifts per day

This is despite them being able to receive over 200 per day

Opening gifts increases friend level, and the limit makes this harder to do

Players shared some tips on how to manage the finicky system

Some features that have been around for years in Pokémon Go are driving players wild as they beg developer Niantic to bring some changes—like the system of gifts.

In a Reddit thread from July 12, a player addressed the issue of daily limits on gift opening, which was introduced years ago and has remained unchanged since, with a well-known meme.

“I know there is a daily limit, but some gifts have been sitting for weeks,” complained the author in the title, referring to the fact that their friends didn’t open their gifts.

“I open all my daily gifts, but with 200 friends on the list it’s very much impossible to open them all,” agreed a user in the top-voted comment. In Pokémon Go, players can only open 20 gifts from their friends per day. Since they can add up to 200 friends to their list in total, if they have enough of them who’re active and give them gifts every day, they’ll always have to make choices about which to open.

Pokémon Go players also shared various tips they found to remember whose gifts they opened the previous day so they could rotate users every day and increase their Friendship levels with all their buddies.

Some players would sort out their list by the level of friendship and prioritize either highest or lowest, depending on the day, while others would give nicknames to their friends.

While you can only open 20 of them, they’re comparatively incredibly easy to obtain. You’ll get them by spinning PokéStops, and you’re able to get way more than 20 every day if you play enough.

In addition, there’s no limit on how many gifts you can send to your friends every day except sending only one per friend in your list. It means there’s a huge discrepancy between obtaining, sending, and opening gifts in Pokémon Go that makes the whole system frustrating.

Instead of removing the daily limit of gift openings, a user suggested Niantic adds the option to sort the friend list by oldest gift sent. That way, players can choose to open gifts from friends they have been ignoring for days, or even weeks, without requiring complex stratagems like nicknames or writing down everyone’s name on a paper.

