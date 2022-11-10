One hits hard: New hammer Pokémon and Pawmi’s middle evolution shown in Scarlet and Violet leaks

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

A new batch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks have landed online, including a new Pokémon and an evolution for the already revealed species Pawmi.

If you’re looking to maintain a veil of ignorance to the leaks and go into the game on launch fresh then we suggest you stop reading now as we’ll be discussing these newly shown Pokémon below.

The new Pokémon that has emerged is known as Tinkaton and is a small pink creature wielding a massive silver hammer. A leaked description states, “this intelligent Pokémon has a very daring disposition. It knocks rocks into the sky with its hammer, aiming for flying Corviknight.” Tinkaton is a fairy and steel-type Pokémon.

Alongside this, the middle evolution of Pawmi was shown which is called Pawmo. Much like its pre-evolution, Pawno also boasts a small bear-like appearance. This evolution however stands on two feet instead of on all fours. Outside of this, there appears to be no visual change.

If you’ve been seeing these and other leaks that have surfaced throughout the week it is worth noting since the games are not officially released there is no way to verify their authenticity. We don’t have long to worry about that, though, as we are just over a week from launch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to land in stores on Friday, Nov. 18. Pre-orders are available to secure both digitally and in stores around the globe now.