Oh, Deer! Pokémon Go glitch gives Deerling spooky evolution

An error in Pokémon Go, discovered by Reddit user Johngonzilla on Sept. 26, mistakenly suggests that Gen 5’s Deerling evolves into Dusclops—a Gen 3 Ghost-type. Shared in a thread yesterday, the image prompted the arrival of some truly brilliant comedic responses.

Sawsbuck-le up, folks.

Deerling, for the sake of reference, is exactly what you would expect it to be. With the appearance of a cute fawn, this Pokémon is notable for its season variants; one for each of the four. These hallmarks carry on over into its next form, Sawsbuck. This, evidently, is why the glitch is funny in the first place. Dusclops could not be more different in appearance, looking like a mummified pear adorned with a menacing red eye.

2Spooky4Me. Image via The Pokémon Company

Now you would think this case closed, but not didijxk whose comment was simple as it was effective in dismissing the naysayers and earning plenty of upvotes. “It did in Bambi,” they said. Brutal yet truly excellent form that inspired others. “The evolution stone is a brick,” American_Sai_Company chimed in.

Truth be told, the timing for this unexpected slice of amusement was weeks away from perfection. Just imagine if this had happened around Halloween. We would all be questioning if this was a secret ploy of Niantic’s just to mess with us. Unfortunately, not to be. We are currently awaiting news of this year’s spooky servings as has become an annual tradition for Go.



I would like to end this report with a word from the wise, however. A keen reminder to us all on how marvelous the world of Pokémon can be. As Noritzu says, “Everything evolves into a Dusclops if you try hard enough.”

