Ogerpon actually has multiple unique animations you might miss in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ogerpon, the newly introduced Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Teal Mask, can not only change forms and masks but its attack animations, too.

Pokémon games are notorious for recycling content. Heck, Pokémon games have been recycling the same Pokémon noises since the original GameBoy title. Pokémon models and moves are also something that doesn’t have much variety. If two different Pokémon can do the same move, chances are, the attack animation will be the same.

Enter Ogerpon. This DLC-exclusive Pokémon turned quite a few heads when we learned that it could change masks and then get a new form and a Terastallized state. Well, as it turns out, not only does Ogerpon change his looks, but its attack animations do as well.

The big standout here is Ogerpon’s Ivy Cudgel, which changes in color, shape, and type of damage it deals to opponents depending on the mask it is wearing. Other moves also have their animations, however.

For example, Ogerpon’s Level 54 move Power Whip changes depending on the mask it is wearing.

When Ogerpon is wearing its default Teal mask, it will do a flip and press its whips on the ground.

If the Cornerstone mask is on, Ogerpon will also press its vines but will do a small hop.

With a Wellspring mask, however, Ogerpon will do a quick spin and switch its vines to the side.

With the scary Hearthflame mask, Ogerpon will hop and point its vines directly at the opponent.

While these different attack animations may seem minor, it’s nice that the Pokémon Company is putting more effort into making their Pokémon feel more alive. Hopefully, we will see more unique animations in future updates and games.

Oh, and some new Pokémon sound effects would be nice too.

About the author