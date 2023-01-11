Noibat makes some noise for Pokémon Go’s February Community Day

Niantic is keeping things in Kalos for the second Community Day event of 2023 by putting Noibat in the Pokémon Go spotlight, it announced today.

This is a bit of an odd choice as Shiny Noibat has already been available in the game and new Shiny Pokémon is typically one of the draws for Community Day events. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a reason to join in on the Sound Wave Pokémon action.

Running from 2pm to 5pm local time on Feb. 5, the main reason players will want to participate in this Community Day is the new featured attack for Noivern. If you can evolve a Noibat during the event, or up to five hours after, you can finally get a Noivern that knows the Charged Attack Boomburst—arguably its signature move.

With that addition, players will have the usual $1 ticketed Special Research story—Abundant Noise—available to pick up too. This will offer additional Noibat encounters and bonus rewards like even more Noibat Candy, but you don’t need to pick it up if you are just trying to Shiny hunt or train up a few good Noivern.

The typical Community Day event bonuses will also be live, giving players stuff like double Candy and triple Stardust for catching Pokémon along with three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules. These bonuses will remain live for the entire event and some will carry over into the post-Community Day Battle Raids.

Bonus Battle Raids will see players teaming up in the limited four-star difficulty to take on Noibat. When a Battle Raid is cleared, Noibat will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes and will have the same Shiny chance as during the Community Day.