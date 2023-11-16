No more Furfrou: Pokémon Go players just want new research Pokémon

Despite being an inevitable part of Pokémon Go’s book of features, research and its associated rewards have become a bit too monotonous lately, leaving players unmotivated.

In a Reddit post on Nov. 13, a user named PoorLifeChoices811 shed light on the sad state of completing research tasks, where players grind for days only to receive repetitive rewards at the end of it.

“Sableye and Furfrou seem to be the top two mons I’ve gotten from completing research for the last half year,” they wrote in the post, expressing annoyance. “I’m sick of it.” Unsurprisingly, the post attracted hundreds of Pokémon Go players, also tired of getting rewarded the same creatures over and over again.

“I miss when they were legendaries. I was more motivated to play every day and to do my research tasks,” the most popular comment under the post read.

If you’ve played Pokémon Go in 2019 and before, you’d know that completing Field Research tasks would sometimes reward a legendary creature. It was a great system for rural players, being the easiest way for them to grab some Legendaries for their ‘Dex.

Niantic stopped including Legendaries in Research tasks in early 2020, and while some of the offered reward Pokémon were rare, the Pokémon you get out of research in recent times aren’t exciting at all.

It’s not that players want Legendary Pokémon to make a return as Field Research rewards, but the rewards should at least be worth the grind that goes into completing the tasks.

To top it off, players are fed up with multiple Furfrou and Sableye piling up in their inventories. One player shared they have 15 Furfrou, corresponding to 15 weeks of wasted efforts.

“Not to mention garbage item rewards. Just got 20 pokeballs for the third week in a row,” another comment read. It’s unfair, to say the least.

Niantic hasn’t been making Field Research interesting for the player base, and it’s already pushing players away from Pokémon Go. Whether it will care enough in the future is yet to be seen.