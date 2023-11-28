No bacon: Pokémon Go players are raging over the lack of Lechonk Showcase Rewards

Pokémon Go players are complaining about the game again after certain Lechonk Pokéstop Showcases ended in some parts of the world with no rewards.

Tempers are flaring this time following the conclusion of Lechonk’s showcases in Asia and Australia. Players were quick to flood Reddit with complaints on Nov. 27 that they had not been given their rewards for ranking highly in the showcase some hours after the event concluded.

“Here in Queensland, the showcase finished 25mins ago and despite winning 3 showcases I haven’t received anything as yet and as a result, my medal progress also hasn’t updated” one Redditor claimed, with others confirming they weren’t alone.

Unhappy pig. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those not in the know, Showcases are a feature in Pokémon Go where players can deposit a Pokémon for a chance at ranking highly in leaderboards. You are rewarded based on the size of the Pokémon, stats, and other features with those at the top of the rankings getting stardust and other items to cement their success after a few days. These rewards are usually given as soon as the showcase ends.

Showcases have been a big issue in the Pokémon Go community for some time now, with various promised showcases getting canceled. As one Redditor put it, “Judge Niantic by their actions. 4 months in and they still haven’t got showcases right.”

That isn’t to say that these rewards might not show up eventually, but as the hours go by and rewards fail to appear, players are already giving up on seeing their beloved items anytime soon.