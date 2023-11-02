Nintendo warns Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players to beat the game before second DLC

You've been warned.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC is officially set to be released Dec. 14, and Nintendo is giving players the heads-up on what they need to complete in the game before jumping into this second expansion.

If you’re excited about The Indigo Disk DLC but still haven’t completed the whole story in the Gen IX games, today Nintendo confirmed you’ll need to finish that first before diving into the new adventures at Blueberry Academy.

So if you still have Gyms, Titan Pokémon, or Team Star bosses to take down, make sure you check all of those boxes off your to-do list before Dec. 14 if you’re planning on playing through The Indigo Disk on release day.

On top of clearing Scarlet and Violet’s main story, you might be wondering if you have to play through the whole story from the first DLC as well. Without spoiling The Teal Mask’s story, we can say it does end on an intriguing cliffhanger, so it’d only make sense for players to be required to reach that point before moving on to Part II with The Indigo Disk.

Serebii’s webmaster, Joe Merrick, posted a tweet today following the big release date announcement, stating players will be unable to start The Indigo Disk without completing “The Way Home,” which covers the player’s journey in Area Zero, and the whole storyline from The Teal Mask.

Players currently have six weeks to finish the main game and The Teal Mask, which is very doable since the first DLC is relatively short and easy if you already have a strong team or resources to build one. 

The Indigo Disk is looking like it’ll be bringing more story and content than the previous part, so you’ll definitely want to get caught up and ready to enter Blueberry Academy when the second DLC drops Dec. 14.

