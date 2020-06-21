Nintendo to refund Pokémon Sword and Shield players who bought the wrong DLC

Pokémon fans have plenty of new content to enjoy in the new Isle of Armor Sword and Shield DLC, but some fans may have purchased the wrong Expansion Pass. Nintendo originally told players they could not issue refunds for an incorrect purchase, but it looks like the company has updated their policy.

Nintendo warned players about purchasing the wrong expansion as it is unable to refund or exchange passes for “mistaken purchases.” Some players unfortunately bought the wrong Expansion Pass, which does not correspond with their version of the game and seemed to be out of luck.

All hope is not lost, however. The Nintendo America Twitter account provided a link for players who have purchased the incorrect pass. It seems purchasing the wrong Expansion Pass was a big enough issue that Nintendo is allowing exchanges for affected players.

This is good news for fans who purchased the wrong item, but other players should still be careful going forward. The easiest way to acquire the correct DLC is in the game itself and not through the eShop. The eShop asks players which DLC they would like to buy, while the in-game option already has the correct Expansion Pass selected based on which version of the game is running.

Some players are annoyed by the confusion over the Expansion Passes, but they function similar to the main games. Each version features exclusive Pokémon and characters are separate products.



If you purchased the wrong Expansion Pass make sure to contact Nintendo Customer Support soon to process an exchange or refund.