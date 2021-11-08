Nintendo is struggling to contain Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl leaks

The hotly anticipated Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl don’t launch until Nov. 19. But that hasn’t stopped leakers from posting screengrabs and videos of the games.

Physical copies of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have leaked early, according to Eurogamer, and players have wasted no time in putting the footage online. It’s unknown how the games leaked, but some players claim to have access to physical copies, according to photos of boxes and Switch home screens.

The content that players have been leaking includes the game’s Pokédex, which Nintendo has not yet revealed much information about. Players are obviously curious about which Pokémon will be available and supported in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Most, if not all, of the Sinnoh region’s original Pokémon will likely be available, but it remains to be seen whether Pokemon from other games, like Sword and Shield, will be able to join the party.

Leakers have also exposed features in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that originated from Pokémon Platinum rather than Diamond and Pearl proper. The remakes take influence from all three games rather than just Diamond and Pearl, and Platinum included new features and expanded on the Generation IV formula.

In traditional Nintendo fashion, the company is attempting to take down the leaked videos and photos as quickly as possible. The Big N and The Pokémon Company may have more to worry about in the next few weeks, though: It’s possible that a full data mine of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl could surface in the next few weeks, which would reveal significant information about the games and their content.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on Nov. 19.