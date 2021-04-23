Nintendo launches New Pokémon Snap interactive website, offers digital rewards and new details

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are in full swing with marketing for New Pokémon Snap, which includes trying to entice fans to try out the game by offering rewards for interacting with promotions.

On a new interactive website that lets players explore various areas and learn about the Pokémon native to the new Lental region, you can connect your My Nintendo account to earn some bonuses.

Pokémon await in all sorts of surprising places in #NewPokemonSnap, like these two happy Bellossom! Looks like prime opportunity for a fun photo, what do you think they’ll do when they hear a melody? pic.twitter.com/t5s6F4q640 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2021

By clicking around and exploring the eight different points of interest, users can earn My Nintendo Platinum Points, a reward currency that’s used to redeem deals and items on the My Nintendo website. These are the counterpart to the Gold Points that users get when purchasing games from the Nintendo Switch eShop, which typically accumulate and can be used to apply discounts.

Nintendo also confirmed that items based on New Pokémon Snap will be hitting the rewards website soon.

Once you connect your My Nintendo account, you can click around the map and take your time learning about which Pokémon appear at different times, only in certain areas, and more ahead of the game’s launch on April 30. This is portrayed through images, videos, and descriptive text.

You can also take or upload a photo to the website and decorate it with a special digital photo frame that’s available on the website.

The New Pokémon Snap interactive website will only be available until May 31, so make sure to get your rewards now.