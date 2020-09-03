Niantic updates Mega Evolution based on Pokémon Go community feedback

Mega Evolution has only been in Pokémon Go for about a week, but Niantic has already made some big changes to how the new mechanic and its surrounding elements work.

Based on community feedback, there are now new ways to earn Mega Energy and the requirement to Mega Evolve Pokémon that have already Mega Evolved before has been decreased.

As of now, that means each Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution will have a steeper cost the first time it Mega Evolves, but the overall price of Mega Energy needed to repeat the process after that will be lower. This won’t sway the people who think that mechanic is basically just “renting” a Pokémon for a few hours, but it will make the cost more manageable for those who are already using it.

Niantic has also already changed the game so that players will earn more Mega Energy than before after beating Mega Raids. Further changes are coming in future updates, such as:

Walking with your buddy to earn Mega Energy

More ways to earn Mega Energy through research tasks and other gameplay

Earning bonus Candy when catching Pokémon that share a type with your Mega Evolved Pokémon

The developers have already stated that they hope to use more community feedback to improve the game after bringing on more QA testers and opening up new ways for players to provide said feedback last month.

Mega Evolution is likely to have several big changes added on top of this in the coming months as Niantic continues to implement the mechanic and other content into the game.