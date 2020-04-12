Niantic to host make-up Pokémon Go event following Marill Battle Day errors

Niantic might not be able to fix the issue.

Battle Day: Marill was supposed to let players enjoy nice rewards and extra battles in Pokémon Go’s Battle League, but some unforeseen errors have Niantic promising a make-up event.

The bug, which was causing issues for some players trying to claim the Battle League rewards tied to the event, is still active and likely won’t be an easy fix despite all of the rewards being live.

Trainers, we are aware of server issues that impacted the EMEA region during Go Battle Day: Marill. Please stay tuned for a future announcement regarding a make-up event. Thank you for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 12, 2020

Niantic appears to have identified the problem as a server issue that is heavily affecting players in Europe, the Middle East, and most of Asia. And more than 18 hours after initially discovering the problem, it is still persisting when players try to claim their Battle League rewards.

The Marill rewards pop up every first and third win during each set for normal players while Premium Battle Pass owners will earn them with every win. Each time, there’s a chance the app will not let you claim the rewards, which is only fixed by closing the app and relaunching.

Although the bug is nothing game-breaking, it is still an annoyance since players try to take advantage of the 20 sets of Battle League battles that are offered today as part of the event. That’s up to 100 battles that might glitch out rewards and force you to restart your app.

The Marill Battle Day is still running all day today even with the bug, with the mouse appearing as a battle reward from 11am to 2pm local time.

Niantic has stated more information on the make-up event will come with a future announcement in response to being unable to clear up the issues for Battle Day: Marill.