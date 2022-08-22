Niantic shares 4 Pokémon Go Community Day, other event dates through November

Niantic is ready to get ahead of some announcements for the rest of Pokémon Go’s 2022 content calendar with four different Community Day events locked in, including the return of Community Day Classic.

As per usual, players will get one Community Day per month, with the one outlier being November when the next Community Day Classic will be held early in the month. In addition to that, Niantic has shared two dates for additional, mystery events that will be coming soon too.

This will actually be the first Community Day Classic since April, which broke the trend of running one every three months to start the year. The previous events featured Bulbasaur and Mudkip, so another starter Pokémon might be on the way for that early November date, which might also be the shortest period between two Community Days in recent memory. Here are all of the confirmed dates from now until November.

Community Day dates Sunday, Sept. 18 Saturday, Oct. 15 Saturday, Nov. 5 (Community Day Classic) Saturday, Nov. 12

Other event dates Saturday, Sept. 3 Sunday, Sept. 11



If any newer player is wondering why Niantic didn’t detail its Community Day content for the rest of 2022 through December, that is typical because December’s Community Day are two-day events that feature all of the Pokémon from throughout the year and the year prior as a sort of end-of-year celebration.

Additional events will obviously be splashed in throughout the rest of the year, which we should start hearing about in the coming days as August and the Season of Go begin to draw to a close.