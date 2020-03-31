Niantic prioritizing individual experiences in Pokémon Go in response to coronavirus pandemic

While smaller events like Research Breakthroughs and both the Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour will continue, Niantic plans to transform Pokémon Go into an experience that can be enjoyed in individual settings.

The developers are prioritizing updates in which players can still play Pokémon Go from home as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Check out what’s coming your way in April, Trainers!

😈 Shadow Entei still needs help!

🌴 New Research Breakthrough encounter

…and more!

Learn more here: https://t.co/0rAjLjNPCf pic.twitter.com/qlf3nm8pa8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 30, 2020

It seems like the popular mobile game is getting new updates daily in regards to the coronavirus situation, starting with increased spawn rates and, most recently, the announcement that players would soon be able to participate in raid battles from home. And through April, it looks like there will be more changes hitting other aspects of the game, with the potential to change up Gyms, Research, and other important elements.

The April newsletter confirms once more that The Shadowy Threat Grows Special Research is going to run an extra month, letting players attempt to capture Shadow Entei by battling Team Go Rocket. There will also be a special Research Breakthrough featuring Alolan Exeggutor, which will also include bonus Stardust for those who complete it.

The Spotlight Hour and Mystery Bonus Hour will also continue, but that is subject to change in the coming weeks as Niantic continues to monitor the situation.