Niantic offers Pokémon Go players 100 Poké Balls for 1 coin, increased daily bonuses, and changes to gifts

Niantic is leaning further into allowing players to play Pokémon Go from home. The game now offers 100 Poké Balls for one PokéCoin in the store, letting players catch more Pokémon without having to actually risk being outside during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is something that fans have been asking for since the company began making other changes to the game in regards to the current climate of social distancing, and the other changes to the daily bonuses and gifts make this another great step from Niantic.

Until further notice, the following will be live in Pokémon GO.



⭐️ 3× Stardust and XP for the Daily Pokémon Catch bonus

⭐️ Weekly bundles for 1 PokéCoin (featuring 100 Poké Balls this week)

⭐️ Gifts you can open daily = 30

⭐️ Gifts in your inventory = 20 pic.twitter.com/3n9hsByO35 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 23, 2020

Until further notice, players will also earn three times the Stardust and XP from the first Pokémon they catch each day, which can easily be increased further by using a Star Piece and Lucky Egg. This also pairs nicely with the one-time Incense bundle players can purchase for one PokéCoin, which were also changed to spawn one Pokémon per-minute for a full hour once active.

Likewise, players can now open 30 Gifts per day and carry 20 at one time in their inventory. Each gift will also have an increased chance of giving out more Poké Balls.

Along with the Poké Ball bundle, Niantic is also introducing a rotating PokéCoin bundle that will change each week. All of these bundles will be a one-time purchase and will feature different items each time.

Niantic has promised to continue streamlining how players can enjoy Go as the pandemic continues to force people to stay home. All of these changes along with the removal of walking requirements for the Go Battle League make it much easier to continue playing the game even when life has become more sedentary.

The Incense and Poké Ball bundles will both be removed from the store on March 30 at 3pm CT, so make sure you hop on those deals now so you don’t miss out.