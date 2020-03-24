Niantic is adding Today View, a feature that will let players see events, streaks, and more in Pokémon Go

Niantic is finally adding a dedicated feature that will allow players in Pokémon Go to view ongoing events, streaks, and other information all within a single menu.

This new feature called Today View is going to be located in the same area you would normally find your Field and Special Research tabs, making it easy to find and add into your daily routine playing the game.

Exciting news, Trainers! You will soon be able to view…

⭐ Ongoing events

⭐ Live bonuses

⭐ Daily streaks

…and more, all in-game!



We’re happy to introduce our brand-new feature, the Today View. Learn more: https://t.co/ORCEettow2 pic.twitter.com/dLSaFPqF9k — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 24, 2020

Today View will be split into four specific sections, each displaying different information that will help players keep track of what is going on in the game. It will even have timers for ongoing events, letting you know how long you have until certain bonuses or special features are removed.

Here are the four different sections that will be available when Today View first launches:

Events A section completely dedicated to telling you what events are currently happening. For days when multiple events are going on you will be able to swipe between different cards with the information of each available.

Pokémon in Gyms A list of each Pokémon you have left inside of Gyms to defend them, including how long they have been in the Gym, their motivation level, which Pokémon have been returned, and how many PokéCoins you have earned from each.

Streaks Track all Daily PokéStop Spin Pokémon Catch Streaks so you can keep track of them for Research Tasks.

Upcoming Check to see what events are going to be added to the game in the future. Will have links to in-game news.



Today View is not yet available in Pokémon Go, but it will be added to the game soon, with every feature but the Events section included from launch. Niantic also has plans to extend what you can view within Today View after it is released, so the feature could become even better over time.