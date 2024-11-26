Pokémon Go Dual Destiny to introduce Sinistea, GMAX Lapras, and bring back the Holiday Map

The first details for the new Pokémon Go season, called Dual Destiny, have been revealed, with many new Pokémon and returning features set to highlight a packed December schedule.

Starting Dec. 3, trainers will experience the winter holiday update, with the in-game map getting a snow-themed makeover. The significant difference this time is that all the new unique encounter screens, like the beach and forest biomes, also get a snow-filled new look to experience.

What adventures are destined to be discovered in #PokemonGO’s Dual Destiny? 🤩

Dual Destiny will run from December 3 at 10:00 a.m. to March 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time.https://t.co/24uace97pC pic.twitter.com/0dKnU19sza — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 26, 2024

On top of the map changes, Niantic has teased that the Ghost-type Pokémon Sinistea is making its debut sometime throughout December, and Gigantamax Lapras is also set to debut sometime in the same timeframe as the new Gigantamax battle. Like with previous Gmax battles, you can only take these on locally in Power Spots, so be sure to get a team of 15 or more trainers together to increase your chances.

The GO Battle League is also getting an update for the new season, with Dual Destiny introducing new avatar items based on Grimsley as a reward for top trainers. There are also plans to add more to more Pokémon like Dragalge, Bibarel, Gliscor, Starmie, and more, though Niantic hasn’t revealed what these details might be just yet.

Outside of these small details, though, Niantic has yet to reveal the full schedule for December and what else players can expect to see with the new season. The initial teaser trailer that dropped on Nov. 25 seemed to hint at unique seasons, likely a nod toward Deerling. A not-so-subtle ring was also used to teleport between the new areas, which likely hints towards the return of Hoopa sometime soon.

The season’s name and the coloring also seem to hint towards a likely Go Tour Unova, which would follow the pattern of previous regional tours. There was a Sinnoh/Hisui tour in early 2024, and a Hoenn tour in early 2023, so a Unova Tour might also be on the cards.

For now, we can only wait to see what Niantic has in store as the team reveals more about Dual Destiny over the coming days.

