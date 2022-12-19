Niantic documents 7.2 billion kilometers walked and a whole lot of good done through Pokémon Go and its other projects this year

Niantic has continued to expand its influence in the global technology space through the use of Pokémon Go, Ingress, and its other interactive projects via augmented reality. But the company also always puts a focus on impacting the world in a positive way. This is demonstrated through the Niantic Social Impact Report, where the company details some of the ways it has “given back” in different ways.

This year, Niantic put a specific focus on looking into how its “technology and passion for real world connections have a positive impact.”

Niantic documented that a combined 7.2 billion kilometers have been walked specifically by players across all of its games in 2022, which is “like taking a walk 180,000 times around the Earth” and is actually up four percent from 2021’s total. Additionally, 830 million different players were connected around the world in those titles, too.

This assessment also includes several partnerships that involve humanitarian crises and initiatives, with huge success like the company’s Sustainability Campaign, where it partnered with Ecosia to plant over 301,000 trees around the world. Niantic also worked with the National Park Foundation by donating nearly $790,000 to support public space preservation and restoration and a number of other partners.

You can learn more about all of Niantic’s social focus on the company’s website, but the developer has also made a year-in-review feature so anyone who frequently uses its apps can view their own social activity for the year. Players who check it out can even earn a special title.