Next Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battles will feature the strongest Gen IX Pokémon

The next Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be centered around two Paradox Pokémon—including the strongest ‘mon introduced in the Gen IX games.

Recommended Videos

From Jan. 26 to 28, special five-star Tera Raids will be popping up around the Paldea region, featuring Flutter Mane in Scarlet and Iron Jugulis in Violet. The Tera Types will vary for both of these Paradox Pokémon.

Flutter Mane has proven to be the strongest Gen IX Pokémon. Image via Game Freak

Although these are version-exclusive Tera Raid battles, players can access both regardless of the version if they join online raids. This means Scarlet players can join Iron Jugulis raids hosted by Violet players, and Violet players can join Flutter Mane raids hosted by Scarlet players. Using the online Tera Raid feature, however, requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

This is good news for players who only own one version of the Gen IX games since it allows them to catch Paradox Pokémon from the opposite version. Scarlet has all the past Paradox Pokémon, while all the future Paradox Pokémon are in Violet. You’d normally be forced to trade with another player to collect them all and complete your Pokédex. Tera Raid events like this allow you to skip the trading session and nickname and catch your Paradox Pokémon in your favorite Poké Ball. It makes it a little more personal in this way.

On top of that, Flutter Mane and Iron Jugulis are just two really great Pokémon to have. Iron Jugulis is definitely more of a niche pick in competitive VGC but still strong in the right hands. Flutter Mane, on the other hand, has been the most dominant and consistent Pokémon in the meta since its VGC debut. This is a ‘mon that constantly tops the usage charts at the biggest Pokémon events, making it the strongest new Pokémon to come out of Scarlet and Violet. At its peak, nearly 80 percent of competitors at the 2023 European International Championships had Flutter Mane on their team, and that’s a super impressive stat.

So, if you don’t already own a Flutter Mane or Iron Jugulis because of their version-exclusive status, this Tera Raid event is the perfect time to finally get your hands on them. The event will only be around for three days, from Jan. 26 to 28, so make sure you don’t miss out.