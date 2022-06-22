Next Pokémon TCG Standard format rotation set for early 2023, several cards banned from 2022 World Championships

The date was changed, and some bans for Worlds were given.

The Pokémon Company has confirmed two important details for the competitive side of the Pokémon TCG, possibly the most important being that a new Standard Format Rotation will take place in early 2023 instead of its usual timeframe.

Typically, the Pokémon TCG rotates its Standard Format listings after each year’s Pokémon World Championships. TPC is switching that up, though, by holding off on rotating the current format until early 2023. Currently, any card with the “D” regulation mark can be used at the 2022 Pokémon TCG World Championships and events in the immediate future following that. The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go expansion will be the newest set legal for use at the event.

At the start of the next rotation, all cards with the “D” regulation mark will be removed from the Standard format, with more details to come at a later date.

Image via The Pokémon Company

As for the 2022 World Championships, TPC has also confirmed that several cards will not be usable at the event since they were not globally distributed. This list specifically hits several promo cards from sealed products, such as the Black Star Promo variant of Lance’s Charizard V and Special Delivery cards.

Here is the full list.

List of cards banned from 2022 Pokémon TCG World Championships