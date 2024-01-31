Next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet patch could screw over VGC players yet again

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next patch, 3.0.1, officially set to release Feb. 1, this could mean trouble for VGC players competing at Knoxville Regionals this weekend.

The 3.0.1 update is looking to fix a handful of bugs, including an issue involving TM223 Metal Sound, but the biggest problem lies with the move, Dragon Cheer, which debuted in The Indigo Disk DLC. The new Dragon-type move wasn’t working as intended, allowing Pokémon to keep their Dragon Cheer boosts after leaving and re-entering the field.

You can get the TM for Dragon Cheer after defeating Drayton in The Indigo Disk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When this bug was first discovered earlier this month, Dragon Cheer was abruptly banned from in-person Play! Pokémon events. Now that the bug should be fixed in the Feb. 1 update, it makes sense for Dragon Cheer to be unbanned, including at Knoxville Regionals, which takes place Feb. 3 to 4 and will start just two days after the patch drops.

While this would be a last-minute change to the Regulation F format already in progress, it wouldn’t be the first time rules were changed a few days ahead of a major event. The initial Dragon Cheer ban came just days before Portland Regionals, the first Reg F tournament. And back in December, multiple players at San Antonio Regionals had to completely pivot from their Weezing/Roaring Moon teams after The Indigo Disk update changed the interaction between the two Pokémon’s Abilities.

If Dragon Cheer is suddenly made legal for this weekend, it shouldn’t be as big of an issue as the previous incidents since it wouldn’t deny players from using the teams they’ve been working on or practicing with. However, it would still stir things up. Players may not be prepared for Dragon Cheer teams since it wasn’t a legal move that had to be on their radar.

And even if Dragon Cheer isn’t made legal for Knoxville, it has the potential to change the meta moving forward. The support move boosts the critical hit rate of allies, and that effect is doubled for dragons. With the extra boost for Dragon-type Pokémon, this could make threats like Raging Bolt and Gouging Fire even stronger. The Reg F meta has already been evolving at a rapid pace, and Dragon Cheer could add another layer to that chaos.

Of course, Dragon Cheer could also end up being an underwhelming move, but it does allow for creative Dragon teams we wouldn’t otherwise see. We’ll just have to wait until the new move is finally able to make its debut at Play! Pokémon events.