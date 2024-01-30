Category:
Pokémon

After a silent delay, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s next update has a release date

Time to eat the last of your mochi.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 03:16 am
Pecharunt controlling Nemona.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s run of DLC content is officially complete, but small updates are being released to improve the game and address bugs. After quietly delaying the latest patch, we now have an official release date for what was going to be a January update. 

Initially, The Pokémon Company announced that a patch for Scarlet and Violet would be released in mid-January to fix several bugs and issues that were discovered when The Indigo Disk expansion was released on Dec. 14. That includes patching out a bug that made the new move Dragon Cheer much stronger than usual—and got it banned from competitive play until a fix is released. 

Snacksworth smiling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon is buttoning up some loose ends from the DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A delay for Patch 3.0.1’s release was never announced, but TPC also never gave a solid date for when it would drop outside of a general January timeframe. Now we know it will be released on Feb. 1 and be the first update to drop after Scarlet and Violet’s Epilogue story was put live on Jan. 11. 

As for the specifics of what this patch will address, other than the Dragon Cheer bug, it will fix an input issue where evolving Inkay could cause the game to stop controlling properly due to the odd way evolution works. Additionally, TM materials for TM223 Metal Sound will be swapped around to avoid using items that can only be obtained in Pokémon Violet since they come from the version exclusive Shieldon. 

TPC did not share any other details about this update, however, it is also likely that several unnamed bugs and glitches, such as the Smeargle item duplication method, will also be patched out when version 3.0.1 releases. 

While some improvements to gameplay could come from this update, it is unlikely that it will result in a change to the overall performance of Scarlet and Violet. If Game Freak ever releases a performance patch, an announcement will likely be shared with more details. 

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.