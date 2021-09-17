New Wild Area Event begins in Pokémon Sword and Shield starring shiny Solrock and Lunatone

Pokémon Sword and Shield have just begun their latest Wild Area Max Raid Event, and this week, it stars two astronomy-themed Pokémon who will be available both in regular and shiny variants.

Starring in the event is Lunatone and Solrock who will appear in Max Raid Battles for the next three days until midnight Sunday.

Unlike other events, these will be the only two Pokémon available in all-tier of raid battle. Shiny Variants will begin appearing in five-star raids. While it can be subtle, you’ll notice whether Lunatone is shiny or not depending on the color of its eye. Red is the regular color, while Blue indicates a shiny variant.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring Solrock & Lunatone Pokémon has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield including a chance to get Shiny Solrock & Lunatone. Runs until September 19th at 23:59 UTC. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/Nh0f5ZfCVW — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 17, 2021

For Solrock, the difference is glaringly obvious as in its regular form Solrock has an orange face and its shiny variant has bright red.

Outside of these two Pokémon, there aren’t any other unique changes to the Wild Area this week. If you are looking to collect shiny Pokémon, don’t miss this opportunity to tick two off of your list before the weekend is out.