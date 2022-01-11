New Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus Pokémon TCG blister available now

A new Forces of Nature Blister is now listed on The Pokémon Center, giving players access to variants of the Legendary Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus that were featured in some of the most recently released sets of the Pokémon TCG.

The new product features the Tornadus from Vivid Voltage, Thundurus from Chilling Reign, and Landorus from Fusion Strike.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Along with the genies, players will also get two Pokémon TCG booster packs, a metallic coin, and a code card for the product that will give players all of the featured contents in Pokémon TCG Online—though the product lists the as-of-yet unreleased Pokémon TCG Live on the box.

Based on the promotional images, the metallic coin will feature a depiction of Blastoise on the front. Additionally, the boosters shown in the product appear to be one pack of Vivid Voltage and Fusion Strike per blister. But this could change depending on when and where you purchase the product.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company

The Forces of Nature Blister is currently available on The Pokémon Center website and will likely be appearing in select retail stores over the coming days for $9.99. This is similar to the previously released Snorlax, Morpeko, and Applin Blister that’s been available for several months and featured three promo cards, a metallic coin, and two booster packs.