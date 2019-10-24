New Sword and Shield trailer reveals more returning Pokémon

A brand new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has just been released, showcasing the journey of Pokemon from the Game Boy era all the way to the latest entry on Nintendo Switch.

The trailer showcases a bunch of returning Pokémon over the course of the past seven generations of titles and, with it, confirms more Pokémon from previous generations that will be coming to Sword and Shield.

Some of the returning Pokémon featured in the trailer that hasn’t been confirmed to be in the games till now include Shuckle, Octillery, Shiftry, Torkoal, Scrafty, Bisharp, Pyukumuku, and many more.

There are no new Pokémon reveals in the trailer, however, with many of the new creatures still unaccounted for. We imagine that there won’t be that many more Nintendo or Pokémon Directs either, so we might just have to wait until the game’s release to find out what new Pokémon are coming to the games.

Pokémon Sword and Shield releases on Nintendo Switch worldwide on Nov. 15.