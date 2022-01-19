New status effects and weather conditions leaked for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game is introducing many new mechanics to the series, some of which were recently revealed through leaks. Among these leaked features are new status conditions and weather effects, possibly changing the trajectory of the series into the future.

Various leaks from Twitter accounts such as @CentroLeaks revealed multiple new status effects and weather conditions debuting in Legends: Arceus. Like previous titles in the series, these impact how a Pokémon performs in battle and are normally triggered through the use of various moves.

Snow is finally appearing in the Pokémon series as a weather effect and an alternative to Hail, boosting the speed of Ice-type Pokémon and replacing the Slush Rush ability. This is the first time that a new weather effect has been introduced into the series since Strong Winds in Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Snow will also make it easier for Pokémon to get Frostbite and become Drowsy, two new status effects being introduced to the game. Frostbite acts as the special version of Burn, causing the Pokémon to take damage each turn while halving its Special Attack. Drowsiness, first associated with the move Yawn, reduces the Pokémon’s accuracy and makes it take more damage from opponents.

Strong Sunlight, acting as a more potent version of the normal Harsh Sunlight effect, will boost the speed of Grass-type Pokémon, likely in place of the Chlorophyll ability not present in the game. Fog will also be returning in Legends: Arceus, retaining the same effect it had of lowering accuracy in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. It’s expected that these new weather effects can be triggered through new moves, though they’re likely to appear naturally throughout different areas of the Hisui region. It’s expected that there will also be new weather conditions to replace Swift Swim and Sand Rush, though those have yet to be revealed through leaks.

A Rock-type version of statuses from moves like Fire Spin, Magma Storm, and Whirlpool is also being introduced in Legends: Arceus in the form of “Jagged Splinters.” Like these other moves, Pokémon inflicted with this condition will take damage each turn, this time being Rock-type damage. Stealth Rock is one of the moves being changed to inflict this status condition.

Other new status effects take the place of various status moves that are supposedly unavailable in the game. The Obscured effect raises a Pokémon’s evasiveness, specifically noting that the Pokémon is concealed in a substance like mud. The Primed effect appears to be similar to a Pokémon being pumped by Focus Energy, boosting its damage instead of Critical Hit rate. Fixated appears to be an amended version of the Choice items, forcing a Pokémon into one move to deal more damage but also take more damage as a result.

There are even a handful of status effects that appear to be reminiscent of the buffs that Totem Pokémon received in Pokémon Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon, likely associated with the game’s Noble Pokémon. Wild Might and Terrible Might boost all of the Pokémon’s stats and result in less damage from other status conditions. Terrific Might solely reduces the damage taken from other status conditions.

Players can look forward to the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.