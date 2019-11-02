New snake, centipede, and bubble witch Pokémon leaked for Sword and Shield

It’s leak season in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Multiple new beasts, story details, and starter evolutions have seemingly revealed themselves over the course of the night.

We have already seen what appears to the starter evolutions revealed over many different sources, as well as brand new Pokémon and Galar forms. There has also been a treasure trove of Dynamax beasties but now, let’s talk about some other new Pokémon.

A couple of snakes, a centipede which is apparently called Centiskorch, and a weird supposed psychic/ice type bubble witch Pokémon which you can see below.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Nuevo pokemon

As always, we have to take these leaks with a pinch of salt. But considering the images are from the same leaker that has been giving us the other Pokémon later, these may be real.

It appears as though the game has broken its sale date somewhere in the world while the guide book has made its way into someone’s hands who was able to take a few quick photos before going silent.

We also expect more of these supposed leaks to appear throughout the day. But it’s likely that other leakers will take advantage of that, throwing in fakes to swindles the masses, so fans need to be careful moving forward as more information is released.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release worldwide on Nov. 15 and until then, we won’t know if these leaks are true or not.