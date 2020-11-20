New Skwovet-themed Max Raid Battle event goes live today in Pokémon Sword and Shield

This is your chance of catching a shiny Skwovet.

Trainers playing in the Wild Area will feel like they’re taking a walk in the park with the new Skwovet-themed Max Raid Battle event that started today in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Bug and Poison-type Pokémon will make space for squirrel and fungi like Pokémon for a couple of days until Nov. 22.

The featured Pokémon are Cherubi, Foongus, Amoonguss, Morelull, Shiinotic, Skwovet, and Greedent, with a guaranteed chance of catching a shiny Skwovet.

There’s only a two-percent chance of the shiny Skwovet appearing in a raid, according to Serebii. But since the encounter is guaranteed, just keep trying until you find one.

When catching a Skwovet and Greedent, there’s also an increased chance of getting many rare Berries, including a Micle Berry, Rowap Berry, and Custap Berry as item drops.

To activate this event, you’ll have to select the “Get Wild Area News” in the Mystery Gift option. After this event is over, the Wild Area will return to the November raid rotation featuring Gigantamax Butterfree and Garbodor.