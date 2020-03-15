New set of images for Zarude released for Pokémon Sword and Shield

The newest Mythical Pokémon Zarude is going to be released for Pokémon Sword and Shield through a distribution event in June. And now, fans have a few new images of the Grass and Dark-type courtesy of The Pokémon Company in Japan.

The Rogue Monkey Pokémon will be a main character in the upcoming movie, Pokémon the Movie: Coco. A Shiny Celebi will also be distributed before Zarude, since it will similarly play a key role in the film.

None of these new images give away much about the new Mythical Pokémon, but it does show that it has different animations for its physical and special attacks.

When using a physical move, it will lunge forward slightly, using its arm to lash out and hit its opponent from a distance in something similar to a swiping motion. So for moves like Power Whip and Chip Away, it will be physically swinging at the enemy.

Image via Pokemon





Image via Pokemon



Image via Pokemon



Meanwhile, we got our first look at the creature using a special move in the form of Snarl, which it uses by raising its arms, howling, and slightly moving towards the enemy to look intimidating. Overall, we now know it can use Snarl, Close Combat, and Swagger, along with Power Whip, which is confirmed to be the moveset it will have through distribution.

We got an even shorter look at Celebi, but nothing new was revealed about the Grass and Psychic-type Mythical at all.

Players who pre-purchase tickets for Pokémon the Movie: Coco can redeem a code to receive the level 60 Shiny Celebi, starting April 17 valid through Sept. 30, and Zarude on the date of the movie’s release, June 15 (also valid through Sept. 30.) It is currently unclear how players outside of Japan will get in on the action since the movie is only releasing in Japan this summer.