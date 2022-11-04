New Scarlet and Violet Pokémon may have been leaked in Pokémon Go data mine

This was not the coin flip people were expecting when it comes to leaks.

Leak season is upon us for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leading up to its Nov. 18 release. But instead of the games getting dumped online super early, the first leaks for SV actually dropped in Pokémon Go.

Niantic’s mobile game is notorious for pushing assets into the backend of the app ahead of special events and content launches. This time, a new Pokémon that has never been seen before was discovered during a data mine for the latest version.

A brand new Pokémon?



A new Pokémon has been added with a file named "pmMystery" inside the file is it referred to as pm1080 so Pokémon Number 1080. Only 3D assets were added, no 2D yet to see.



What could this mysterious new creature be? pic.twitter.com/e6e6CMDjiT — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) November 4, 2022

Thanks to data-mining group PokeMiners, this new Pokémon’s 3D assets are being shared online, showcasing what appears to be a small creature carrying a coin around with a set wire-like antennae and matching “tail.”

No actual information about this new Pokémon was included in the data mine other than its basic 3D model and animation, along with its rumored Pokédex number—1080. That number doesn’t really coincide with some of the other data mines we have regarding SV’s Pokédex but Pokémon Go is known to store some data differently compared to other Pokémon games, which would make this Pokédex entry 978 using previous examples.

As for the Pokémon itself, we don’t have a name, but we do know from previous data mines that it has a gimmick revolving around the coin on its back. Specifically, players will apparently need to collect coins during their travels to evolve it or its pre-evolution.

Based on those previous leaks, we also know that this coin-themed Pokémon will be Ghost/Steel-type, though that is basically everything we have learned pre-launch.

With these assets being found in Pokémon Go, it is very likely a special tie-in event or promotion will be going live around the time SV releases. Adding one or two Pokémon from new generations has become standard in Niantic’s cross-promotion for the main series of games, but we won’t know more about this event or the new Pokémon until they are revealed fully.